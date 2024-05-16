Chinese leader believes that political settlement in Ukraine is "the right direction"

After talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that "both sides agree that a political solution to the issue of Ukraine is the right direction," UNN reports citing CNN.

"China's position on this issue has been consistent and clear, which includes abiding by the UN charter and principles, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country, respecting the legitimate security concerns of each party, and building a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework," Xi said.

"China hopes for peace and stability in Europe in the near future and continues to play a constructive role," the Chinese president said.

Xi pointed out that "the Cold War mentality continues to persist," and "unilateral hegemony, camp confrontation, and the politics of force threaten world peace and security of every country.

China, the newspaper points out, has repeatedly defended its trade with Russia as part of normal bilateral relations. It also says it is neutral on the war and has no role other than to seek peace. During his meetings with European leaders last week, Xi Jinping pushed back against accusations that his country supports Russia's war in Ukraine.

