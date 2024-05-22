Zelensky: Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today held a special meeting to discuss the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, missiles and countering Russian guided aerial bombs. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs, UNN reports .

Details

I held a special meeting at the NSDC and the Stavka. NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko, Chief of the General Staff Bragilevych, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Minister Kamyshyn on our Ukrainian production of electronic warfare. Electronic warfare, drones, our missile program, our counteraction to Russian guided bombs. This is a complex topic. While we see good trends in electronic warfare, drones, and the missile program, a lot of work still needs to be done to counter Russian bombs. We discussed the details today, there can be no alternatives. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and communities from these bombs - Zelensky said.

Recall

In an interview with The New York Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia has amassed 10,000 S-300 missiles.