Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky: Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs

Zelensky: Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31014 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and countering Russian guided aerial bombs in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for systems and tactics to protect against Russian bombs.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today held a special meeting to discuss the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, missiles and countering Russian guided aerial bombs. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs, UNN reports .

Details

I held a special meeting at the NSDC and the Stavka. NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko, Chief of the General Staff Bragilevych, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Minister Kamyshyn on our Ukrainian production of electronic warfare. Electronic warfare, drones, our missile program, our counteraction to Russian guided bombs. This is a complex topic. While we see good trends in electronic warfare, drones, and the missile program, a lot of work still needs to be done to counter Russian bombs. We discussed the details today, there can be no alternatives. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and communities from these bombs

- Zelensky said.

Recall

In an interview with The New York Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia has amassed 10,000 S-300 missiles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising