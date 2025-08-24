Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known

On the night of August 23-24, enemy drones attacked the city of Sumy. Defense forces are working. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

The consequences of the attacks are being investigated. Thanks to the defenders who protect our cities around the clock - noted the head of the OVA.

Information regarding possible destruction and casualties is being clarified. Residents are urged to remain in safe places, as the threat of repeated attacks persists.

In Sumy region, as a result of a Russian UAV strike on August 20, 12 people were injured, including two children. An apartment building, 13 private homes, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

