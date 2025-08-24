$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 33731 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 35991 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 34766 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 22137 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46258 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32174 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31497 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25677 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25062 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14123 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 33731 views
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46258 views

The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46258 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the night of August 24, enemy drones attacked Sumy. Information regarding destruction and casualties is being clarified, residents are urged to remain in safe places.

Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is known

On the night of August 23-24, enemy drones attacked the city of Sumy. Defense forces are working. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

The consequences of the attacks are being investigated. Thanks to the defenders who protect our cities around the clock

- noted the head of the OVA.

Information regarding possible destruction and casualties is being clarified. Residents are urged to remain in safe places, as the threat of repeated attacks persists.

Recall

In Sumy region, as a result of a Russian UAV strike on August 20, 12 people were injured, including two children. An apartment building, 13 private homes, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences23.08.25, 10:59 • 13843 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy