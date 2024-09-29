Zelenskyy comments on US House Speaker's call to dismiss Ukraine's ambassador

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the call by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to dismiss Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova. He noted that he can only talk about Ukrainian ambassadors with the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament. He said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

When asked if he planned to recall Markarova, Zelensky replied: “I am the President of Ukraine, and I can only talk about our ambassadors with the speaker of my country.

That is why, according to Zelensky, he cannot talk about this with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, with all due respect.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that US presidential candidate Donald Trump did not raise the topic of Zelenskyy's trip to Pennsylvania to visit a defense plant with him.

He also noted that his visits to Pennsylvania and Utah were not related to the US elections.

Context

US House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and ineffective as a diplomat. He called on President Zelenskyy to dismiss her as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Markarova has served as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States since 2021.

Add

In the United States, representatives of the Republican Party initiated an investigation into the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania, where he visited a weapons factory.