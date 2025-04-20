Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

Laminated certificates of state registration of civil status acts are valid and can be presented to certify registered facts. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Article 49 of the Civil Code of Ukraine establishes that the birth of a natural person and their origin, adoption, deprivation and restoration of parental rights, marriage, divorce, change of name, death are acts of civil status subject to state registration. Such registration is carried out in accordance with the law with mandatory entry into the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens in the justice bodies in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the agency's statement says.

These provisions are consistent with the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" (hereinafter - the Law).

Upon the fact of such registration, state civil status registration authorities issue a corresponding certificate (according to Article 18 of the Law).

In case of theft, loss, damage, or destruction of the original document, it is possible to obtain a repeat certificate based on the civil status act record (according to Article 19 of the Law). For this purpose, the following can submit an application:

- the person regarding whom the record was made;

- parents;

- adoptive parents;

- guardians, custodians;

- representatives of a healthcare institution, educational or other children's institution where the child permanently resides;

- guardianship and trusteeship authorities.

State civil status registration departments may provide paid services, the list of which is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as provided for in Article 20 of the Law. Thus, point 8 of the List of Paid Services that may be provided by State Civil Status Registration Departments, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1168 of December 22, 2010, in the initial version effective until the changes made by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1019 of October 5, 2011, provided for the provision of a paid service for photocopying, laminating documents issued by state civil status registration authorities. - the ministry noted.

The agency notes that currently, in the premises where administrative service centers are located, and other premises where administrative services are provided, related services may be offered (making copies of documents, lamination, photography, sale of stationery, provision of banking services, etc.).

Thus, laminated documents, in particular, certificates of state registration of civil status acts, are valid and can be presented to certify registered facts.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice draws attention that in case it is necessary to affix an apostille, it is not possible to do so on a laminated document. Therefore, it is better to ensure the preservation of the document in good condition by other means. If the document is already laminated, you can contact the state civil status registration department to issue a repeat document.

Recall

In Ukraine, the procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.

The NACP will begin checking declarations for 2024 in May: what is important to know