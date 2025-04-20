Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 7980 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 19431 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 24629 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 17895 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 18102 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17099 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74633 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85496 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84949 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 90098 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
1.1m/s
49%
748 mm
Popular news

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

April 19, 02:18 PM • 6240 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

April 19, 02:38 PM • 11125 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

April 19, 02:44 PM • 11660 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM • 14316 views

More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

April 19, 05:39 PM • 4842 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 26492 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 28581 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74633 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 106451 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 160804 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 24629 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 26112 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 28338 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29674 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 63527 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the validity of laminated civil status certificates. The documents are suitable for certifying facts, but an apostille is not possible on them.

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

Laminated certificates of state registration of civil status acts are valid and can be presented to certify registered facts. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Article 49 of the Civil Code of Ukraine establishes that the birth of a natural person and their origin, adoption, deprivation and restoration of parental rights, marriage, divorce, change of name, death are acts of civil status subject to state registration. Such registration is carried out in accordance with the law with mandatory entry into the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens in the justice bodies in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," the agency's statement says.

These provisions are consistent with the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" (hereinafter - the Law).

Upon the fact of such registration, state civil status registration authorities issue a corresponding certificate (according to Article 18 of the Law).

In case of theft, loss, damage, or destruction of the original document, it is possible to obtain a repeat certificate based on the civil status act record (according to Article 19 of the Law). For this purpose, the following can submit an application:

- the person regarding whom the record was made;

- parents;

- adoptive parents;

- guardians, custodians;

- representatives of a healthcare institution, educational or other children's institution where the child permanently resides;

- guardianship and trusteeship authorities.

State civil status registration departments may provide paid services, the list of which is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as provided for in Article 20 of the Law. Thus, point 8 of the List of Paid Services that may be provided by State Civil Status Registration Departments, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1168 of December 22, 2010, in the initial version effective until the changes made by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1019 of October 5, 2011, provided for the provision of a paid service for photocopying, laminating documents issued by state civil status registration authorities.

- the ministry noted.

The agency notes that currently, in the premises where administrative service centers are located, and other premises where administrative services are provided, related services may be offered (making copies of documents, lamination, photography, sale of stationery, provision of banking services, etc.).

Thus, laminated documents, in particular, certificates of state registration of civil status acts, are valid and can be presented to certify registered facts.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice draws attention that in case it is necessary to affix an apostille, it is not possible to do so on a laminated document. Therefore, it is better to ensure the preservation of the document in good condition by other means. If the document is already laminated, you can contact the state civil status registration department to issue a repeat document.

Recall

In Ukraine, the procedure for correcting errors in humanitarian aid declarations after customs clearance has been changed. The changes concern vehicles imported as humanitarian aid.

The NACP will begin checking declarations for 2024 in May: what is important to know 09.04.25, 11:36 • 9360 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,258.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,619.71