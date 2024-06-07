Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would "tell the truth" about the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a speech to the US Congress on July 24 during his visit to Washington. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the leaders of the Republicans, Reports UNN.

Details

According to a statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Netanyahu will address a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"I am very pleased that I have had the honor to represent Israel in both Houses of Congress and to bring the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to representatives of the American people and the whole world," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's visit comes amid strained relations between him and US President Joe Biden, who has supported the Israeli campaign in Gaza, but has recently been more critical of its tactics and refuses to supply some weapons.

It is unclear whether Netanyahu will meet with Biden during his visit to the United States.

Israel Defense Forces launches ground operation against Hamas in Gaza refugee town05.06.24, 18:12 • 17836 views

Addition

Biden's support for Israel has become a political issue for the president ahead of the November elections. Some Democrats and voters are outraged by the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Republicans also criticize Biden for his stance on war, saying he is not doing enough to help Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement that he had joined Netanyahu's invitation.

"I have clear and deep differences with the prime minister that I have expressed both privately and publicly, and I will continue to do so. But because America's relationship with Israel is unbreakable and goes beyond one person or the prime minister, I joined the request for his speech," Schumer said.

Israel launched an airstrike on a Kamaz base at a UN School in Gaza, killing 27 people06.06.24, 05:08 • 24273 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
reutersReuters
mitch-mcconnellMitch McConnell
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising