Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would "tell the truth" about the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a speech to the US Congress on July 24 during his visit to Washington. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the leaders of the Republicans, Reports UNN.

Details

According to a statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Netanyahu will address a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"I am very pleased that I have had the honor to represent Israel in both Houses of Congress and to bring the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to representatives of the American people and the whole world," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's visit comes amid strained relations between him and US President Joe Biden, who has supported the Israeli campaign in Gaza, but has recently been more critical of its tactics and refuses to supply some weapons.

It is unclear whether Netanyahu will meet with Biden during his visit to the United States.

Israel Defense Forces launches ground operation against Hamas in Gaza refugee town

Addition

Biden's support for Israel has become a political issue for the president ahead of the November elections. Some Democrats and voters are outraged by the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Republicans also criticize Biden for his stance on war, saying he is not doing enough to help Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement that he had joined Netanyahu's invitation.

"I have clear and deep differences with the prime minister that I have expressed both privately and publicly, and I will continue to do so. But because America's relationship with Israel is unbreakable and goes beyond one person or the prime minister, I joined the request for his speech," Schumer said.

Israel launched an airstrike on a Kamaz base at a UN School in Gaza, killing 27 people