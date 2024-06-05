ukenru
Israel Defense Forces launches ground operation against Hamas in Gaza refugee town

Israel Defense Forces launches ground operation against Hamas in Gaza refugee town

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17835 views

The Israeli military has launched ground operations against Hamas in the refugee city of Burej and east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip to eliminate terrorist infrastructure.

The Israeli military said it had launched a ground operation against Hamas in the refugee town of Burej, as well as east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. About it UNN writes with reference to the statement of the IDF.

Details

It is reported that IDF troops simultaneously began operational operations in the areas of Bureij and eastern Deir al-Balah, and also continue to operate in the central and southern parts of Gaza

Over the past day, IDF troops have launched targeted operational activities in the areas of Bureij and the eastern part of Deir al-Balah, both by ground and underground means. These actions were initiated on the basis of intelligence information that indicated the presence of terrorists and ground and underground terrorist infrastructure in the area

- the message says.

It is claimed that the troops are conducting an operation to eliminate the terrorist infrastructure located a few kilometers from the border with Israel, both ground and underground.

It is reported that the operation began with a series of air strikes on terrorist targets, including military camps, weapons depots and underground infrastructure. During one of the operations, an IDF fighter eliminated a sniper who was operating near the troops in the area. The IDF also launched an airstrike on the discovered Hamas hotbed in the center of Gaza. During the strikes, several Hamas terrorists were eliminated.

Recall

Israel claimsthat it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive , achieving a key goal of preventing Hamas from rearmament by smuggling weapons through tunnels from Egypt.

Israel's war in the Gaza Strip has caused 500% annual inflation in the country30.05.24, 10:00 • 20328 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising