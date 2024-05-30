Israel's war in the Gaza Strip has caused 500% annual inflation in the country

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79284 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148027 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111044 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39596 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106910 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58733 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220079 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12627 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106910 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111044 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158615 views
Actual
Israel's war in the Gaza Strip has caused 500% annual inflation in the country

Israel's war in the Gaza Strip has caused 500% annual inflation in the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20329 views

The war with Hamas in Gaza is currently the most expensive in Israel's history. The expected total cost by 2025 is estimated at NIS 250 billion ($67.4 billion).

The war in Gaza has become the most expensive in Israel's history, with an expected total cost of NIS 250 billion ($67.4 billion) by 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2023, economic output fell by 21.7%. UNN writes with reference to Bloomberg.

The war in Gaza has become the most expensive in the country's history, and the central bank estimates that the total cost of the conflict by 2025 will be NIS 250 billion (6 67.4 billion). In the fourth quarter of 2023, economic production declined by 21.7% year-on-year.

A crucial test will be the government's ability to reduce the ratio of defense spending to GDP to a reasonable level within a few years.Otherwise, we may fall back into another lost decade

-says Manuel Traitenberg, professor of economics at Tel Aviv University.

According to him, defense spending before the war was at a record low – 4.5% of GDP. This year it will double to 9%. Former Treasury Secretary General David Brode notes that Israel has entered the current conflict with a large reserve of foreign exchange reserves and low public debt, which was about 62% to GDP, but is now expected to grow to 67%.

However, some experts warn that the country's long period of growth — more than two decades interrupted only by the pandemic — is under threat. The biggest risk lies in the possible outflow of investment from a key technology sector if international giants raise rates and startups move to other regions in search of workers.

Unlike almost any other war in our history, this will not be a short episode from which we can quickly recover. This will take at least two to three years until we figure out how to protect our borders

"says Gad Yair, a sociologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

So far, the Israeli government has made some minor spending cuts and introduced new taxes, but has mostly relied on selling bonds to cover the growing budget deficit — an approach that economists call unsustainable.

Budget pressures caused by the war are exacerbating divisions in Israeli society, where the first two deciles of the population pay 60% of all direct taxes. These workers also form the core of the military reserve. When Hamas attacked and about 300,000 reservists returned to service, the tech industry suddenly faced a labor shortage, and businesses in and around Tel Aviv lost some of their best customers.

recall

Israel claimed that it had secured control over Gaza's southern border with Egypt, achieving the key goal of the Rafah offensive. It aims to destroy Hamas without crossing the red lines set by US President Joe Biden. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
rafakhRafah
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising