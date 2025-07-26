$41.770.00
Russia and China will be ready for confrontation with the West in 2027 – Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that NATO and the US estimate Russia and China's readiness for open confrontation with the West by 2027. He received this information from the Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich.

According to NATO and US estimates, Russia and China may be ready for an open confrontation with the West as early as 2027. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports UNN with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

According to Tusk, he received this information from the Commander of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe, General Alexis Grinkevich.

The Americans are seriously preparing for a situation that is not a direct military threat. This is not about tragic predictions, but both Washington and my guest, General Grinkevich, are convinced that the global opponents of the West — and in Poland's case, this is primarily Russia — will be ready for confrontation in 2027 

- said Tusk.

According to Tusk, the most serious threats to Poland and Europe are border tensions, a sense of external threat, and attempts at internal destabilization. He also announced significant investments in defense and the Polish military industry to strengthen the country's security.

Addition

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia could attack a NATO member country within five years to test the Alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and Western alliance leaders are expected to agree to increase military spending to 5% of GDP this month to deter the threat.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

