“No appetite": Johnson speaks about further funding for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Mike Johnson said he has “no appetite” for continued support for Ukraine. He believes that Trump will be able to end the conflict by calling Putin, unlike a potential Kamala Harris presidency.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he has “no appetite” for continued US support for Ukraine. This was reported by Punchbowl News, according to UNN.
“I have no appetite for further funding for Ukraine, and I hope that won't be necessary,” Johnson said. ”If President (ed. Donald) Trump wins, I believe he can truly end this conflict.
According to the speaker, he-Trump-will call Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and “tell him that this is enough.
“I think everybody around the world is tired of this and wants it to be resolved,” he added. ”So whatever the conditions are, I'm not sure, but I think if Kamala Harris becomes president
m, I don't think it's going to end, and that's a desperate and dangerous scenario.
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives calls for dismissal of Ukraine's ambassador25.09.24, 22:54 • 18692 views