House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine after US budget issue is resolved - Johnson

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider aid to Ukraine after "the government receives funding," Speaker Mike Johnson said, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"If we're going to fix everything in this world, we have to fix America first. That means two things: it means securing the border and it means funding our government. And so this week we're working very hard to do both of those things," the Speaker said, commenting on the passage of the National Security Authorization Bill, which includes border security, funding for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, as the publication notes, the US House of Representatives is not likely to consider aid to Ukraine this week.

When asked how he responded to the call by 23 European leaders to approve aid to Ukraine, Johnson said that the House of Representatives is considering all available options and will return to the issue "when the government has funding.

It should be added that the US Senate had already approved the fourth short-term budget the day before to avoid a partial shutdown.

Addendum

Earlier this week, after a meeting with the President, Johnson said that the issue of aid to Ukraine would be resolved "in a timely manner." Commenting on the speaker's words, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby emphasized that the issue of aid for Ukrainians is an urgent one.

"Speaking of 'timely' aid, what do you mean? For Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, "timely" means now. While we were returning from the weekend, the Russians started to capture new towns and villages in Ukraine. They are advancing, this is not a frozen conflict," he reminded.