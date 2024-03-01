$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16919 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42133 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176134 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221237 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249284 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155101 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371632 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Nuclear war cannot be won or fought": China responds to Putin's nuclear threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56538 views

China calls on nuclear powers to maintain strategic stability and resolve issues through dialogue in response to Putin's nuclear threats.

"Nuclear war cannot be won or fought": China responds to Putin's nuclear threats

China calls on all countries with nuclear weapons to maintain global strategic balance and stability, to maintain calm and restraint, and to build a European security architecture through dialogue and consultation. This is how Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement in which he threatened with nuclear weapons, UNN reports.

In January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement stating that a nuclear war cannot be won or fought

- Mao Ning said, commenting on Putin's statements about nuclear weapons.

According to her, China has always maintained that "all states with nuclear weapons should adhere to the concept of common security and maintain global strategic balance and stability.

In the current situation, all parties should work together to ease the situation and reduce strategic risks. We call on all sides to remain calm and restrained and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation

- Mao Ning emphasized.

putin responded to Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and once again began to frighten the world with a nuclear conflict29.02.24, 12:14 • 26844 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
