"Nuclear war cannot be won or fought": China responds to Putin's nuclear threats

China calls on all countries with nuclear weapons to maintain global strategic balance and stability, to maintain calm and restraint, and to build a European security architecture through dialogue and consultation. This is how Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement in which he threatened with nuclear weapons, UNN reports.

In January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement stating that a nuclear war cannot be won or fought - Mao Ning said, commenting on Putin's statements about nuclear weapons.

According to her, China has always maintained that "all states with nuclear weapons should adhere to the concept of common security and maintain global strategic balance and stability.

In the current situation, all parties should work together to ease the situation and reduce strategic risks. We call on all sides to remain calm and restrained and to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation - Mao Ning emphasized.

putin responded to Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and once again began to frighten the world with a nuclear conflict