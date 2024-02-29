$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39459 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 152632 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91471 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267871 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372477 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

putin responded to Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and once again began to frighten the world with a nuclear conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26844 views

putin once again mentioned that russia has long-range weapons that can hit targets on the territory of Ukraine's allies.

putin responded to Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and once again began to frighten the world with a nuclear conflict

Sending NATO troops to the territory of Ukraine could be an excuse for russia to use nuclear weapons. This was hinted at by russian dictator putin during a speech to the federal assembly, UNN reports.

Details

He said that sending NATO troops to Ukraine, which is being discussed, could have tragic consequences and mentioned that Russia has nuclear weapons.

We have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All of this is a real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization

- putin said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

"It is critically important for all free countries that Putin and his regime lose" - Zelenskyy28.02.24, 14:34 • 26706 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
