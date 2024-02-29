putin responded to Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and once again began to frighten the world with a nuclear conflict

Sending NATO troops to the territory of Ukraine could be an excuse for russia to use nuclear weapons. This was hinted at by russian dictator putin during a speech to the federal assembly, UNN reports.

Details

He said that sending NATO troops to Ukraine, which is being discussed, could have tragic consequences and mentioned that Russia has nuclear weapons.

We have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All of this is a real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization - putin said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

