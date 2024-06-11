Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration to strengthen cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47027 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136016 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233078 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169799 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162715 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216626 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112871 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203293 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51592 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33476 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45674 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105695 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101252 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216626 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216816 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101252 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157281 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156113 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159938 views
Actual
Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration to strengthen cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support

Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration to strengthen cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14963 views

Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship support.

On June 11, in Berlin, the ministries of Finance of Ukraine and Germany signed a joint declaration that will contribute to further development of opportunities for institutional development and implementation of corporate reform. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. 

The ministers signed a joint declaration on "intentions to support capacity development for institutional development coordinated by the credit institution for reconstruction" (KfW).

The declaration provides for support to Ukraine in supervising and coordinating the activities of national development institutions and promoting development, strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, with a particular focus on internal procedures and systems for Strategic Analysis and information management. It also provides consulting support to the Entrepreneurship Development Fund in the process of its institutional reform.

According to the Ministry of finance, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund is now a key institution to support Micro, Small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine. Total business support, within all financial instruments of the FRP, is about UAH 321 billion, or EUR 7.7 billion (as of 01.01.2024). 

"Support for small and medium-sized businesses is one of the priorities of the Government of Ukraine and is carried out thanks to the state program "affordable loans 5-7-9%". Expert and financial support from KfW allows us to continue providing Ukrainian businesses with affordable financing, which in turn contributes to the recovery of the country's economy in the context of a full-scale war of the Russian Federation, " said Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko

As reported, since February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with budget funding of more than 1.5 billion euros, 80% of which is grant funds. This was a significant contribution to maintaining the macro-financial stability of Ukraine.

Addition 

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed Germany's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, in particular in the country's reconstruction process.

"We are not limited to the form of support that Ukraine needs to win the war. We want to make our contribution now so that Ukraine can determine the course of future growth through its reconstruction," he said, quoted by the Guardian.

Zelensky meets with German president to discuss Ukraine's needs, Peace Summit and reconstruction11.06.24, 12:46 • 17751 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
kristian-lindnerChristian Lindner
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising