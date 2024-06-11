Zelensky meets with German president to discuss Ukraine's needs, Peace Summit and reconstruction

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Zelensky meets with German president to discuss Ukraine's needs, Peace Summit and reconstruction

Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his visit to Germany, he met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss Ukraine's needs against the background of Russian attacks on energy and fighting at the front, expectations from the Peace Summit and partnership between the communities of the two countries for the restoration of Ukraine.

In Germany, he held a meeting with federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. discussed the security situation in Ukraine and our current needs against the background of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector and active military operations along the entire front. we talked about Ukraine's expectations from the results of the inaugural Peace Summit

- Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the meeting also discussed the partnership between Ukrainian and German cities and communities.

"I thank Germany for hosting and organizing the current international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine," the president said.

Ukraine and Germany to conclude hundreds of agreements at the level of communities, companies and the government - Zelensky

Julia Shramko

Politics
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

