Zelensky meets with German president to discuss Ukraine's needs, Peace Summit and reconstruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his visit to Germany, he met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss the needs of Ukraine against the background of Russian attacks on energy and fighting at the front, expectations from the Peace Summit and partnership between the cities and communities of the two countries for the restoration of Ukraine.

According to him, the meeting also discussed the partnership between Ukrainian and German cities and communities.

"I thank Germany for hosting and organizing the current international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine," the president said.

