Ukraine and Germany to conclude hundreds of agreements at the level of communities, companies and the government - Zelensky

Now, at the government level, at the community level, and at the company level, hundreds of agreements are being prepared between us. Our friends from partner countries and not only from Europe are also present here. We will withdraw from this conference with agreements worth billions of euros for our defense regarding the production of military equipment and weapons in Ukraine, for our energy sector, for repairs and development of new and more modern energy, and for our social life, Zelensky said.

As of today, the biggest advantage over Ukraine is the advantage in the sky. Every day, the Russian Federation strikes Ukraine with hundreds of Kabami. The only answer to this is air defense systems.