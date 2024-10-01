US vice presidential candidates to hold televised debate today - media

Today, on October 1, the only televised debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who represent their parties' vice presidential candidates, will take place in New York, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, who represent the Democratic and Republican vice presidential candidates, will debate in New York. With a month to go before the presidential election, both parties are actively trying to attract voters to their side.

This will be the only debate between Walls and Vance, and no more debates are planned at this point between the Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans. The campaigns are seeking to gain an edge in what is a very competitive race. Although polls show a slight advantage for Harris over Trump, in several key states the gap between them is almost non-existent, and these states will decide the fate of the election.

Bill Golston of the Brookings Institution said in a commentary for Voice of America that the main task for Walls and Vance at the debate is to avoid mistakes and clearly reflect the position of their parties without contradicting the views of the presidential candidates.

"The first thing they need to do is introduce themselves to the electorate, and everyone will try to make a good overall impression. Secondly, the basic rule for vice presidential candidates is pretty much the same as the basic rule for vice presidents; namely, don't do anything that would weaken, undermine or embarrass your candidate or your president," Galston said.

Recall

Former President Donald Trump saidthat it would be inappropriate to hold another debate on the 2024 elections, as Americans have already started voting.