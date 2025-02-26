ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
UN: One million Haitians displaced by 'wave of extreme violence'

UN: One million Haitians displaced by 'wave of extreme violence'

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22209 views

UN agencies report a critical situation in Haiti due to gang violence. Over the year, 5,600 deaths and more than a million internally displaced persons were recorded.

In Haiti, gang violence forced one million people to flee their homes and caused 5,600 deaths in one year.

Transmits UNN with reference to EFE and Le Monde.

UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and donors have been sounding the alarm over the "wave of extreme violence" in Haiti since late January. Yesterday, it became known about a new attack by the Vivre Ensemble (Living Together) gang, which resulted in the death of several people in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti (the incident occurred in the Delmas 30 district).

According to media reports, the population is leaving the areas where bandit attacks continue in large numbers - people are heading to camps for displaced persons or other areas that are not yet under the direct control of armed gangs. 

Video and photo evidence is circulating on social media, showing some people transporting corpses in wheelbarrows, while others are running away with their belongings on their heads and children in their arms.

Entire families were brutally murdered in their homes, while others, including children and babies, were shot dead as they tried to flee

- a group of organizations, including UN agencies, said in a statement released on Monday.

"We are deeply disturbed and frightened by the unacceptable and inhumane intensity of the violence that has swept across Haiti, a wave of extreme brutality that has resulted in numerous casualties and the displacement of more than 10,000 people since late January," the group added.

According to the UN, the number of people displaced within Haiti by criminal groups has tripled over the past year.

This is exactly 1,041,000 people, many of whom have been displaced multiple times, struggling with an escalating humanitarian crisis

- The United Nations (UN) said in a statement on Tuesday, January 14.

The UN human rights office recorded "at least 5,601" killings in the country last year.

Recall

In Haiti, a gang has killed at least 110 people after a voodoo priest accused locals of witchcraft. The victims of the attack were mostly elderly people who were killed with machetes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

