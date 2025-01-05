Police from Central America arrive in Haiti to fight gangs

About 150 police officers from Central American countries arrived in Haiti on Friday and Saturday to help the government fight gangs and restore order. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the arrivals - mainly from Guatemala and El Salvador - were greeted at the international airport by representatives of the Haitian authorities and the UN-backed police mission, which has been fighting to restore order in the country for several months.

The gangs have only two choices: lay down their arms and face justice - or face us on the battlefield,” said the mission commander, Kenyan representative Godfrey Otunge. “With the forces of Guatemala and El Salvador, the gangs will have nowhere to hide. We will eradicate them from their enclave, - the message says.



The UN mission, which is trying to curb the violence, includes about 400 police officers from Kenya. The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Chad, Benin and Benin have also promised to send law enforcement officers.

Coordinated gang attacks on prisons, police stations, and the main international airport have intensified in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Today, gangs control about 85% of the territory of Port-au-Prince, the country's capital.

Recall

In Haiti, a gang killed at least 110 people after a voodoo priest accused local residents of witchcraft. The victims of the attack were mostly elderly people who were killed with machetes.