Police from Central America arrive in Haiti to fight gangs

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74607 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155223 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131494 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138840 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176016 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111594 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167844 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135712 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135013 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65071 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103989 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106192 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167850 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184505 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135010 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144407 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135943 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153011 views
Police from Central America arrive in Haiti to fight gangs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30842 views

About 150 police officers from Guatemala and El Salvador have joined the UN mission in Haiti. They will help fight the gangs that control 85% of the capital after the president's assassination in 2021.

About 150 police officers from Central American countries arrived in Haiti on Friday and Saturday to help the government fight gangs and restore order. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the arrivals - mainly from Guatemala and El Salvador - were greeted at the international airport by representatives of the Haitian authorities and the UN-backed police mission, which has been fighting to restore order in the country for several months.

The gangs have only two choices: lay down their arms and face justice - or face us on the battlefield,” said the mission commander, Kenyan representative Godfrey Otunge. “With the forces of Guatemala and El Salvador, the gangs will have nowhere to hide. We will eradicate them from their enclave,

- the message says.

The UN mission, which is trying to curb the violence, includes about 400 police officers from Kenya. The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Chad, Benin and Benin have also promised to send law enforcement officers.

Coordinated gang attacks on prisons, police stations, and the main international airport have intensified in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Today, gangs control about 85% of the territory of Port-au-Prince, the country's capital.

Recall

In Haiti, a gang killed at least 110 people after a voodoo priest accused local residents of witchcraft. The victims of the attack were mostly elderly people who were killed with machetes.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

