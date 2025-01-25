Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100745 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109964 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112647 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104275 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121651 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116587 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48504 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137143 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168447 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158112 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33735 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48504 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116587 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140840 views
Actual
Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59551 views

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.

US Department of Homeland Security officials have issued an order that effectively suspended a number of programs that allowed immigrants to temporarily settle in the United States, including a key initiative that provides entry for Ukrainians, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The directive, as stated, requires the immediate suspension of "final decisions" on applications related to the programs while the administration reviews them and decides whether they should be terminated. 

The scale of the programs involved, as indicated, is enormous, and the decision would block the entry of immigrants fleeing some of the most unstable and hopeless places in the world. In addition to Ukraine, which has been affected by years of war, the programs have offered a pathway for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela, among other countries.

The decision also indicates that the Trump administration plans to crack down on a wide range of programs that allowed people to enter temporarily.

"This suspension of password decisions is akin to stopping all asylum access at the border and stopping the refugee program," said Yael Shaher, Americas and Europe director for Refugees International. - "This is evidence of the administration's hostility to all immigration on humanitarian grounds.

Administration officials said President Trump believes many of the programs were never legal. On Monday, he signed an executive order requiring the Department of Homeland Security to end "all categorical password programs that are contrary to United States policy established in my executive orders," or programs that allow large numbers of people to enter the country under a temporary status known as a "password.

The acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security ordered agencies on Monday to review password programs to determine which ones meet Trump's specifications and, if necessary, suspend them while the review is conducted.

A spokesperson for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the existence of the guidance issued this week, but did not provide further comment.

Trump administration officials have been particularly critical of programs such as the one that allowed more than 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua to enter the country with a password if they had financial sponsors. On Monday, the Trump administration quickly shut down one program that allowed migrants to arrive at the crossing point using a government program known as CBP One.

These programs also include Uniting for Ukraine, a Biden-era initiative that allowed Ukrainian immigrants to temporarily enter the United States if they had financial sponsors. According to the government, as of September 2023, more than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the United States under this program.

The directive also stops adjudicating applications for a program that allowed certain families to reunite in the United States and another initiative for Central American minors with family members in the United States.

Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US24.01.25, 12:06 • 35492 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
haitiHaiti
cubaCuba
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising