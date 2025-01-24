Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US

The United States has detained 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of people in a large-scale operation at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt reports on social network X.

The Trump administration has arrested 538 undocumented immigrant criminals, including one terrorism suspect, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several undocumented immigrants convicted of sexual crimes against minors - announced White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt on X.

Context

Among the dozens of executive orders signed by Trump immediately after taking the oath of office are several aimed at stopping illegal migration and beginning large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants. He declared a state of emergency on the southern border of the United States, which allows his administration to deploy the army or even temporarily close the border completely if necessary.

Thin ice in the fight against illegal migrants

The authorities have also begun to take action against illegal migrants already in the United States.

The first steps of the federal government have broken the unwritten consensus that schools, churches, and hospitals are protected from raids by immigration agents. However, according to some reports, raids have already begun in some of these institutions. This was immediately denied by human rights organizations.

This raises the question of what will happen if local governments in Democrat-controlled cities and states do not allow federal agents to enter such institutions.

The most controversial is Trump's executive order, which states that US citizenship should not be granted to children of illegal immigrants born in the United States. The order calls into question the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to citizenship to everyone born in the United States.

The attorneys general of 22 states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block President Donald Trump'smove to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

