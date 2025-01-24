Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100742 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101980 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109961 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104273 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121641 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121641 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116576 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47329 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 48432 views

02:48 PM • 48432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100742 views

02:39 PM • 100742 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134062 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158109 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158109 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 33665 views

03:20 PM • 33665 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 48316 views

02:48 PM • 48316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121626 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121626 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140833 views
Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US

Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35492 views

The White House announced the detention of 538 illegal immigrants, including a terrorist suspect. Among the detainees are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and people convicted of crimes against minors.

The United States has detained 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of people in a large-scale operation at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt reports on social network X.

Transmits to UNN with reference to RTVE and Bloomberg.

The United States has arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds more in a "massive" operation, the White House announced just days after Donald Trump took office and launched a crusade against illegal immigration.

The Trump administration has arrested 538 undocumented immigrant criminals, including one terrorism suspect, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several undocumented immigrants convicted of sexual crimes against minors

- announced White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt on X.

Context

Among the dozens of executive orders signed by Trump immediately after taking the oath of office are several aimed at stopping illegal migration and beginning large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants. He declared a state of emergency on the southern border of the United States, which allows his administration to deploy the army or even temporarily close the border completely if necessary.

Thin ice in the fight against illegal migrants

The authorities have also begun to take action against illegal migrants already in the United States.

The first steps of the federal government have broken the unwritten consensus that schools, churches, and hospitals are protected from raids by immigration agents. However, according to some reports, raids have already begun in some of these institutions. This was immediately denied by human rights organizations.

This raises the question of what will happen if local governments in Democrat-controlled cities and states do not allow federal agents to enter such institutions. 

The most controversial is Trump's executive order, which states that US citizenship should not be granted to children of illegal immigrants born in the United States. The order calls into question the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to citizenship to everyone born in the United States.

The attorneys general of 22 states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block President Donald Trump'smove to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

Migrants set fire to a camp in Mexico to avoid mass arrest19.01.25, 01:32 • 39013 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

