Migrants set fire to a camp in Mexico to avoid mass arrest

Fires broke out in a migrant camp in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua as a group of refugees tried to avoid arrest during a large-scale operation by government forces. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The migrants set fire to blankets and mattresses to protest the authorities' actions and in an attempt to escape from the camp. The operation, which took place against the backdrop of a tightened migration policy, was carried out with the participation of about 250 officers, including representatives of the National Guard with riot gear.

The fire was quickly extinguished and, according to preliminary data, no casualties were reported.

Migrants trying to leave the camp were frantic, trying to save their belongings and even babies. This incident took place against the backdrop of a tightened migration policy actively supported by the future US President Donald Trump.

