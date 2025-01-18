Trump administration prepares large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants in Chicago - WSJ

Next Tuesday, the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump plans to launch a large-scale deportation operation in Chicago. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The raids are expected to last about a week. Between 100 and 200 law enforcement officers are expected to take part in the events. The main purpose of the raids is to deport illegal immigrants who have committed minor offenses.

The plan also has political overtones, as the administration seeks to increase pressure on cities that are reluctant to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Recall

During the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Biden and Trump faced off over the economy, inflation, immigration, and the state of the US economy before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that debate at CNN headquarters, Biden accused Trump of uncontrolled immigration that was destroying the country's economy.

For the first time in 40 years: Trump moves inauguration to Capitol due to cold weather