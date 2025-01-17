For the first time in 40 years: Trump moves inauguration to Capitol due to cold weather
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has ordered the main events of his inauguration to be moved to the US Congress building due to the forecast of extremely cold weather. The decision affects the speech and ceremonies on January 20, but will not affect other scheduled events.
US President-elect Donald Trump has ordered to move the main events on his inauguration day on Monday, January 20, to the US Congress building due to the forecast of record low temperatures in Washington. Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social, reports UNN.
I have ordered that the inaugural address, along with the prayer and other speeches, be held in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, as was organized by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of the very cold weather
He noted that the weather forecast in Washington with a cold wind factor could lead to serious record low temperatures.
“I don't want to see people hurt or injured in any way. These are dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, first responders, police K9s and even horses, and the hundreds of thousands of supporters who will be out in the streets for hours on the 20th,” Trump added.
According to him, all other events will remain unchanged, including the Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Recall
TikTok will spend $50,000 on an inauguration party honoring influencers who helped Donald Trump spread his campaign message, according to a party organizer, and it is scheduled for Sunday, the deadline for the company to separate from its Chinese owner or be banned from the United States.