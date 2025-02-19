US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

The administration of US President Donald Trump has suspended consideration of all immigration applications submitted by migrants from Latin America and Ukraine who were allowed to enter the United States under certain Biden-era programs. This was reported by CBS News, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

"The Trump administration has placed a pause on all immigration applications filed by migrants from Latin America and Ukraine who were allowed to enter the United States under certain Biden-era programs," the newspaper writes, citing two US officials and an internal memo.

The newspaper points out that the White House took this step "due to fraud and security concerns.

"According to the directive, the freeze on applications will remain in place indefinitely while government officials work to identify potential fraud and improve verification procedures," the article says.

It is noted that this will pose a problem for a large number of migrants who were in the process of applying for applications that allowed them to stay in the United States legally, and in some cases permanently.

"While the exact number of migrants affected is unknown, the deferred action concerns several Biden administration programs that have allowed hundreds of thousands of foreigners to legally enter the United States under an immigration law known as 'the password. This law authorizes the US government to quickly admit foreigners for humanitarian or public benefit reasons," the media outlet writes.

Recall

Earlier it became known that the Administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to revoke the legal status of many migrants who were allowed to legally enter the US from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under former President Joe Biden.

It was also reported that US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a migration center in Guantanamo Bay to accommodate up to 30,000 migrants.