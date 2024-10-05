Armed gang kills at least 70 people, including children, in Haiti

In Haiti, an armed gang calling themselves the Gran Grif opened fire with assault rifles on residents of the city of Pontchartrain. At least 70 people were killed, including 10 women and three infants. At least 16 people were injured, including two militants who started a firefight with police. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the gang, Luxon Elan, released a statement on social media blaming the people of Pon Sonde for the events because of the “passivity” with which they watched the gang and police clash, as well as the state. Other gang members said the attack was part of a plan to prevent food from being exported from the region to other parts of the country.

Local media report that more than 6,000 residents are trying to leave the city, fearing a repeat of the shooting.

The UN Human Rights Office said it was “horrified by the gangland attack in Pontchartrain” and called for a stronger international peacekeeping mission in Haiti.

