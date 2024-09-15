Gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti: at least 25 killed, dozens injured
Kyiv • UNN
A gasoline tanker exploded in southern Haiti, killing at least 25 people. Dozens of victims suffered serious burns, and the most serious were evacuated by helicopter for emergency treatment.
Details
Several dozen survivors reportedly suffered serious burns.
Haitian Prime Minister Harry Conille visited the site of the tragedy near the coastal town of Miragoane in the Nippes department. He noted that some of the most seriously injured were evacuated by helicopter for urgent medical care.