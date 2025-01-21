Armed gang attacks an armored van of the US Embassy in Haiti

In the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, an armed gang opened fire on an armored van of the US Embassy. An employee of the diplomatic mission was injured in the attack. This was reported by the American daily Miami Herald, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the employee, who works as a gardener in the embassy's residential complex, was on his way to work with other employees.

The gang, armed with rifles powerful enough to pierce armored vehicles, carried out the attack from an alleyway along a winding dirt road between the embassy and a residential complex that is not always visible even with security measures in place - writes the Miami Herald.

The wounded man was immediately taken to a medical facility where he is in stable condition.

The US State Department has not yet provided an official comment on the incident.

Recall

Three unidentified men attacked the Swedish Embassy in Moscow, using gas canisters and throwing bottles. The attackers were detained by police, and the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident.