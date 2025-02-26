Armed gangs attack Haiti's capital again, killing dozens

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42878 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86063 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114326 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106661 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149625 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120180 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135914 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124684 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year
February 27, 10:41 AM • 42358 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42358 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 33092 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119329 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119329 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 46477 views

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46477 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119329 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119329 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149625 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193022 views

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193022 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193371 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123627 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125770 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125770 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155502 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155502 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135947 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143388 views
Armed gangs attack Haiti's capital again, killing dozens

Armed gangs attack Haiti's capital again, killing dozens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25372 views

Armed gangs carried out a large-scale attack on the Delmas neighborhood in the capital of Haiti, killing about 30 civilians. The attackers burned houses and committed violence, forcing local residents to flee.

Armed gangs in Haiti attacked the capital's Delmas neighborhood. The new attack killed dozens of civilians. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the militants' attack on the Haitian capital took place before dawn on Tuesday. According to Western media, three dozen people were killed in the attack.

After the attack, residents of the Delmas area were forced to flee as gangs  continue to operate uncontrollably in this Caribbean country.

In a conversation with journalists, residents of the Delmas district said they were panicked, and during the attack, the militants, among other things, burned a man "in front of his child.

Rosie Auguste Dusena, program director of the local human rights group RNDDH, said her organization could not yet estimate the number of deaths, but there were reports of several people killed or shot, and several houses set on fire.

According to the information we have received, armed gangs are on the rampage. They attack several territories at the same time, and it is always the same modus operandi: murders, arson, gunshot wounds, rape, and so on,

- Dusena said.

For reference

More than 1 million Haitians, about 10% of the Caribbean's most populous country, have been internally displaced by years of conflict, during which heavily armed and financed gangs have expanded and consolidated their control over much of the capital and surrounding areas.

Recall

On January 21, in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, a gang fired at an armored van of the US Embassy with high-powered rifles. An employee of the diplomatic mission, who works as a gardener, was wounded in the attack.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
haitiHaiti
reutersReuters

