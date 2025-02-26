Armed gangs attack Haiti's capital again, killing dozens

Armed gangs in Haiti attacked the capital's Delmas neighborhood. The new attack killed dozens of civilians. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the militants' attack on the Haitian capital took place before dawn on Tuesday. According to Western media, three dozen people were killed in the attack.

After the attack, residents of the Delmas area were forced to flee as gangs continue to operate uncontrollably in this Caribbean country.

In a conversation with journalists, residents of the Delmas district said they were panicked, and during the attack, the militants, among other things, burned a man "in front of his child.

Rosie Auguste Dusena, program director of the local human rights group RNDDH, said her organization could not yet estimate the number of deaths, but there were reports of several people killed or shot, and several houses set on fire.

According to the information we have received, armed gangs are on the rampage. They attack several territories at the same time, and it is always the same modus operandi: murders, arson, gunshot wounds, rape, and so on, - Dusena said.

For reference

More than 1 million Haitians, about 10% of the Caribbean's most populous country, have been internally displaced by years of conflict, during which heavily armed and financed gangs have expanded and consolidated their control over much of the capital and surrounding areas.

Recall

On January 21, in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, a gang fired at an armored van of the US Embassy with high-powered rifles. An employee of the diplomatic mission, who works as a gardener, was wounded in the attack.