Trump said he would meet with Xi if a trade deal is reached

US leader Donald Trump said that the US is close to concluding a trade agreement with China, and that he will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by the end of the year if an agreement is reached. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

He asked for a meeting and I will most likely hold a meeting by the end of the year if we conclude a deal. If we don't conclude a deal, I'm not going to hold a meeting - Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

He added that "we are very close to a deal, we are getting along very well with China."

Context

China must reach a tariff agreement with the Trump administration by August 12.

Negotiators from both sides met in Stockholm at the end of July.

In May, the US removed additional tariffs imposed against China this year, from 145% to 30%, and China reduced them from 125% to 10%.

Addition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said that he warned Chinese officials that further purchases of sanctioned Russian oil would lead to high duties due to a bill in Congress, but he was told that Beijing would defend its energy sovereignty.

"Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing": China rejected US demand to stop buying oil from Russia and Iran