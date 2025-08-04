$41.710.00
"Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing": China rejected US demand to stop buying oil from Russia and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

China stated that it would not change its energy policy under external pressure, responding to US calls to stop purchasing oil from Russia and Iran. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it would ensure energy supply in accordance with national interests.

"Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing": China rejected US demand to stop buying oil from Russia and Iran

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it would not change its energy policy under external pressure, responding to calls from the United States of America to stop purchasing oil from Russia and Iran. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

"China will always ensure its energy supply in a way that aligns with our national interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing. China will resolutely defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, commenting on the negotiations, noted that the Chinese side "takes its sovereignty very seriously" regarding the purchase of Russian oil.

We don't want to interfere with their sovereignty, so they would like to pay a 100% tariff

- Bessent stated.

He called the Chinese "tough" negotiators but assured that China's resistance did not hinder the talks.

I believe we have all the prerequisites for reaching a deal

- he said.

However, Gabriel Wildau, managing director of the consulting firm Teneo, expressed doubt about the feasibility of Donald Trump's threat to impose a 100% tariff.

Implementing these threats would derail all recent achievements and likely destroy any chance for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to announce a trade deal if they meet in the fall

- Wildau emphasized.

The US seeks to limit oil sales by Russia and Iran, as this is a major source of revenue for both countries. Washington motivates this by the desire to reduce funding for their armed forces, as Moscow continues the war against Ukraine, and Tehran funds militant groups throughout the Middle East.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on goods from India starting August 1, 2025, accusing the country of buying Russian weapons and energy. This decision also includes an additional penalty.

Later, Reuters reported that Indian state oil refineries had suspended purchases of Russian oil over the past week due to reduced discounts in July, and also after US President Donald Trump's warning about buying raw materials from Russia.

On Sunday, August 3, it became known that India had not obligated refineries to stop purchasing Russian oil, despite Donald Trump's criticism. The purchase of crude oil remains a commercial decision for the refineries.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Associated Press
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran