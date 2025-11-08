Drone with paint again attacked the Russian trade mission in Sweden: more than 20 incidents have already been recorded
Kyiv • UNN
On November 8, 2025, a drone dropped paint on the territory of the Russian Trade Representation in Stockholm. Since May 2024, this is already more than 20 similar incidents.
The building of the Russian trade mission in Sweden was attacked by a drone with a paint package. This was reported by the Russian embassy, according to UNN.
Early in the morning of November 8, 2025, another paint drop from a drone was carried out on the territory of the Russian Trade Representation in Stockholm
It is noted that since May 2024, there have been more than 20 such incidents.
