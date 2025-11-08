Drone with paint again attacked the Russian trade mission in Sweden: more than 20 incidents have already been recorded

The building of the Russian trade mission in Sweden was attacked by a drone with a paint package. This was reported by the Russian embassy, according to UNN.

Early in the morning of November 8, 2025, another paint drop from a drone was carried out on the territory of the Russian Trade Representation in Stockholm - the message says.

It is noted that since May 2024, there have been more than 20 such incidents.

