In Sweden, the Russian embassy was attacked again: a drone dropped a package with paint

06:34 AM • 5704 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 11996 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 34942 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 53296 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 78135 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 68596 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49234 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53569 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 69134 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36538 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 21284 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)September 7, 01:43 AM • 20876 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 14643 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attackSeptember 7, 02:43 AM • 16203 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 15216 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 78135 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 68596 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 69134 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 48611 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 71372 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kremenchuk
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 140 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 15274 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 48366 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 102521 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 45787 views
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Sweden, the Russian embassy was attacked again: a drone dropped a package with paint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

In Sweden, the Russian embassy reported a repeated drone attack. It allegedly dropped a package with paint on the territory of the diplomatic mission. A similar incident already occurred on May 25, when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the occupying country promised a "note of protest."

In Sweden, the Russian embassy was attacked again: a drone dropped a package with paint

The Russian embassy in Sweden reported an attack on the institution using a drone that dropped a package with paint on the territory of the diplomatic mission, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"The Russian embassy in Sweden was again attacked using a drone. A plastic bag with paint was dropped from the UAV onto the territory of the diplomatic mission," the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on May 25, in Sweden, paint was dropped from a drone onto the building of the Russian embassy. Official Moscow was outraged and promised to send a note of protest, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded that the Swedish authorities "curb their ultras."

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Sweden