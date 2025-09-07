In Sweden, the Russian embassy was attacked again: a drone dropped a package with paint

The Russian embassy in Sweden reported an attack on the institution using a drone that dropped a package with paint on the territory of the diplomatic mission, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"The Russian embassy in Sweden was again attacked using a drone. A plastic bag with paint was dropped from the UAV onto the territory of the diplomatic mission," the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on May 25, in Sweden, paint was dropped from a drone onto the building of the Russian embassy. Official Moscow was outraged and promised to send a note of protest, and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded that the Swedish authorities "curb their ultras."