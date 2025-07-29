Trump said he was ready to visit China at Xi Jinping's invitation

US President Donald Trump said he was not seeking a special meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. At the same time, he noted that he had received an invitation to visit China, UNN reports with reference to Trump's post on his own social network The Truth Social.

Fake news reports that I am seeking a “summit” with Chinese President Xi. This is not true, I am not seeking anything! Perhaps I will go to China, but it will only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been sent. Otherwise, I am not interested! Thank you for your attention to this matter - Trump wrote.

The administration of US President Donald Trump denied Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te permission to stop in New York on his way to Central America after China expressed objections to Washington regarding this visit.

The US and China will resume talks in Stockholm on Monday to try to resolve long-standing economic disputes at the heart of the trade war between the world's two leading economies, seeking to extend a tariff truce for three months and curb sharp tariff increases.