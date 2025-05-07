$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 1954 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 11621 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 27037 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 43812 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 39634 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 47209 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 43028 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40354 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 94566 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 98998 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Nearly 1,000 subscribers left without electricity in Poltava region after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7104 views

In the Poltava district on the evening of May 7, air defense worked due to a drone attack. Fragments of UAVs caused an emergency power outage in more than 900 subscribers.

Nearly 1,000 subscribers left without electricity in Poltava region after drone attack

On the evening of May 7, the Russian army attacked the Poltava district with drones. As a result, more than 900 subscribers were left without electricity. This was announced by the acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Tonight, air defense was working in the Poltava district. Due to falling debris from UAVs, there was an emergency power outage. More than 900 household subscribers were left without electricity.

- the message reads.

Kogut said that specialists are already working to restore power supply. He also urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

Since the evening of May 6, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 187 drones: 81 were destroyed, another 64 were lost locationally. 5 ballistic missiles were also launched.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

