Nearly 1,000 subscribers left without electricity in Poltava region after drone attack

On the evening of May 7, the Russian army attacked the Poltava district with drones. As a result, more than 900 subscribers were left without electricity. This was announced by the acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Tonight, air defense was working in the Poltava district. Due to falling debris from UAVs, there was an emergency power outage. More than 900 household subscribers were left without electricity. - the message reads.

Kogut said that specialists are already working to restore power supply. He also urged not to ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

Since the evening of May 6, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 187 drones: 81 were destroyed, another 64 were lost locationally. 5 ballistic missiles were also launched.