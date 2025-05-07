A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

An explosion occurred in one of the capital's establishments - a "PrivatBank" terminal caught fire and exploded. The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras: the device suddenly explodes, flames erupt and begins to "shoot" sparks in different directions, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the explosion, furniture was damaged, and the establishment suffered material losses. Miraculously, none of the visitors or staff were injured.

According to employees, after the incident, they turned to the nearest bank branch, but there they were told that they could not help and refused to accept the burned terminal. The branch stated: contact the hotline. The hotline operator only offered to fill out an application and wait for service.

Establishment employees called the police and officially recorded the fact of the incident. The causes of the explosion are currently being investigated. The establishment is getting rid of all "PrivatBank" terminals.