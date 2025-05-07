The Presidential Office told when Ukraine will be able to start peace talks

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, said that peace talks can begin only after a 30-day ceasefire is reached. Yermak said this in an interview with Zeit Online, writes UNN.

Only when there is such a ceasefire can we start peace talks. The United States and our European friends share this belief. Only Russia does not show a desire to do so - Yermak answered the question of whether he believes in a 30-day ceasefire.

The head of the OP also noted that achieving a real 30-day ceasefire depends on Russia.

I can't tell you how likely this is to happen. It would only be a personal opinion, and you are interested in reality. Reality depends on the other side - emphasized Yermak.

He added that it will be possible to agree on the format of peace talks only after a ceasefire.

After the ceasefire is established, we must agree on the format of negotiations and appoint delegations. It is important for us that the United States, as well as our European friends, participate in them. We belong to Europe; our future is in the EU - emphasized Yermak.

Addition

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova stated that the truce announced by the aggressor state will take effect on the night of May 7-8.

"The ceasefire on the night of May 7-8 will take effect...", Maria Zakharova said.

The "truce" proclaimed by the aggressor state is supposed to last until 00:00 on May 10-11.