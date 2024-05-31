Ukraine does not yet know whether it can strike at Russia with F-16 aircraft - Zelensky
Zelensky has said that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets, including several this year, but does not know whether restrictions will be imposed on their use for strikes on Hosea, although he believes that the use of Western weapons on Russian territory is only a matter of time.
As of today, there are no details on how Ukraine can use F-16 aircraft and will be able to strike at the Russian Federation with them. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference following the Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.
As of today, I do not know the details of how we will be able to use our F-16 aircraft. the good news is that we will have them and some of them we will have this year. Are they enough? No. Will it be too much? No. It seems to me that there is not much to have parity in the sky with the Russians. I do not know if there will be restrictions on the use of these aircraft over the Russian sky. I think that the use of any Western weapons on the territory of Russia is only a matter of time. Otherwise, this conversation is not about a just peace
Danish F-16 fighter jets will soon be en route to Ukraine.