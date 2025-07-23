PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals

The SAP prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against the former owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and five other bank employees, who are suspected of embezzling over UAH 9.2 billion. This was reported by the press service of SAP, according to UNN.

Details

"On July 23, 2025, the SAP prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against the ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and 5 other persons - former employees of the banking institution, suspected of embezzling over UAH 9.2 billion of PrivatBank funds," the SAP statement reads.

NABU detectives, on the instructions of the SAP prosecutor, as stated, have begun opening the case materials to the defense for review.

"Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during January-March 2015, one of the owners of PrivatBank, with the aim of further financing a controlled offshore company and increasing his own share in the bank's authorized capital, developed a criminal plan to seize the bank's funds," the SAP statement said.

"To implement his criminal intent, the person involved 5 bank employees, including the chairman of the board; the deputy head of the department - director of the interbank dealing department, who was simultaneously an authorized representative of a non-resident company associated with JSC CB PrivatBank; the deputy chairman of the board - director of the treasury; the head of the interbank operations support department of the treasury and the deputy head of the department for servicing LORO accounts of correspondent banks, non-residents of the head office of PJSC CB PrivatBank," the SAP reported.

The scheme, as noted, consisted of the organized group artificially creating an obligation for the bank to pay one of the controlled companies over UAH 9.2 billion for the alleged reverse repurchase of its own bonds at an inflated value by forging relevant documents.

Part of these funds, namely over UAH 446 million, according to the report, was legalized by transferring them under the guise of securities purchase and sale operations to the personal account of the ultimate beneficiary of PrivatBank through a series of financial transactions with controlled companies. Subsequently, as noted, they were contributed by him to the bank's authorized capital to meet the requirements of PrivatBank's financial recovery program. The rest of the funds were disposed of by the perpetrators at their own discretion, the agency indicated.

The actions of all persons are qualified under the signs of crimes provided for in Articles 191, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, depending on the role of each participant in the criminal scheme.

Recall

In September 2023, the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and five members of the organized group he led were notified of suspicion of embezzling bank funds totaling over UAH 9.2 billion.