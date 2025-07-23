Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey

The Ukrainian delegation has departed for Istanbul, Turkey, where negotiations with the Russian side are planned, a source in the President's Office told UNN.

Details

The Russian delegation, according to Russian media, has also flown to Istanbul, where negotiations with Ukraine are expected to take place.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 PM.

The meeting is planned to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23.

The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

