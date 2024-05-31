Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security, reports UNN.

So, today the president of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

Zelensky announced that a total of three security agreements will be signed today.

On May 28 , Portugal became the 12th countrywith which Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 joint declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12 last year.

Prior to that, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain and Belgium