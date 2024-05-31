Ukraine to sign three security agreements today - Zelensky

Today, on May 31, Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the support of Kiev for a long period. this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Stockholm today for the third Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.

The President wrote on social media that today will strengthen Ukraine through the support of principled and consistent allies and "through new security agreements."

Today I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Our key priorities: Air defense for Ukraine - we have to provide more systems, joint defense production - and providing our soldiers with weapons, as well as our global work to force Russia to peace - the President said.

Zelenskyy said that today he would meet with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson. The Head of State will talk to world leaders both in the framework of the summit and in bilateral formats.

Today, Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the projected defense and other comprehensive support for a long period - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the President will also meet with King Carl XVI of Sweden and representatives of defense companies.