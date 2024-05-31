Ukraine to sign three security agreements today - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukraine to sign three security agreements today - Zelensky

Ukraine to sign three security agreements today - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

Today, Ukraine will sign three security agreements that will provide Kiev with long – term support, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Stockholm today for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

Today, on May 31, Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the support of Kiev for a long period.  this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Stockholm today for the third Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.

The President wrote on social media that today will strengthen Ukraine through the support of principled and consistent allies and "through new security agreements."

Today I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Our key priorities: Air defense for Ukraine - we have to provide more systems, joint defense production - and providing our soldiers with weapons, as well as our global work to force Russia to peace

- the President said.

Zelenskyy said that today he would meet with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson. The Head of State will talk to world leaders both in the framework of the summit and in bilateral formats.

Today, Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the projected defense and other comprehensive support for a long period

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the President will also meet with King Carl XVI of Sweden and representatives of defense companies.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

