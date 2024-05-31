Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

Ukraine has signed a security agreement with Norway, the document was signed in Stockholm by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gar Stere, the Presidential Office said on Friday, UNN writes.

In Stockholm, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Stere signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support - reported in the OP.

Details

This year, Norway will provide Ukraine with at least NOK 13.5 billion (about 1.2 billion euros) in military assistance. In total, Norway has invested almost 6.4 billion euros in Nansen's long-term program to support Ukraine for 2023-2027. Norwegian support for Ukraine will continue throughout the entire term of the agreement.

Together with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of Modern Combat Aircraft and is already clearly ready to transfer F-16 fighters.

In addition, it will make a significant contribution to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black and Azov seas, continue to provide NASAMS systems, as well as equipment for them, and train specialists.

Ukraine and Norway will work to deepen military-industrial cooperation.

The non-military blocks of the agreement relate to the maintenance of the Ukrainian formula for peace, sanctions, damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protection of critical infrastructure and the fight against Russian propaganda. Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Norway firmly believes that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro – Atlantic community. Therefore, he will work on the country's future membership in NATO.

Addition

Norway is the 15th country with which a bilateral security agreement has been concluded in compliance with the provisions of the Vilnius G7 declaration. Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.