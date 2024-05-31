Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 51252 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102020 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145209 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245666 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173132 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148194 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111674 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44064 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 56368 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 94181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 34328 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245654 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222386 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 51149 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29124 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 34328 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111674 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112871 views
Actual
Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23762 views

Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in Stockholm, while Norway pledged to provide long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, including allocating more than 6 billion euros for 2023-2027.

Ukraine has signed a security agreement with Norway, the document was signed in Stockholm by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gar Stere, the Presidential Office said on Friday, UNN writes.

In Stockholm, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Stere signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support

- reported in the OP.

Details

This year, Norway will provide Ukraine with at least NOK 13.5 billion (about 1.2 billion euros) in military assistance. In total, Norway has invested almost 6.4 billion euros in Nansen's long-term program to support Ukraine for 2023-2027. Norwegian support for Ukraine will continue throughout the entire term of the agreement.

Together with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of Modern Combat Aircraft and is already clearly ready to transfer F-16 fighters.

In addition, it will make a significant contribution to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black and Azov seas, continue to provide NASAMS systems, as well as equipment for them, and train specialists.

Ukraine and Norway will work to deepen military-industrial cooperation.

The non-military blocks of the agreement relate to the maintenance of the Ukrainian formula for peace, sanctions, damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protection of critical infrastructure and the fight against Russian propaganda. Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Norway firmly believes that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro – Atlantic community. Therefore, he will work on the country's future membership in NATO.

Addition

Norway is the 15th country with which a bilateral security agreement has been concluded in compliance with the provisions of the Vilnius G7 declaration. Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
stockholmStockholm
vilniusVilnius
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
franceFrance
black-seaBlack Sea
swedenSweden
belgiumBelgium
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
europeEurope
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
portugalPortugal
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising