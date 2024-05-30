Nato has just 5% of air defences needed to protect eastern flank - FT

NATO has only 5% of the air defense capacity needed to protect its eastern flank, with reference to internal calculations of the Alliance, reports The Financial Times, writes UNN.

"According to NATO's own internal calculations, Europe has only a small fraction of the air defense capabilities needed to protect its eastern flank, which exposes the scale of the continent's vulnerability," the newspaper writes.

According to people familiar with the confidential defense plans drawn up last year, "NATO states are capable of providing less than 5 percent of the air defense capabilities deemed necessary to protect their members in Central and Eastern Europe from a full-scale attack.

A senior NATO diplomat said the ability to defend against missiles and air strikes is "an important part of the plan to protect Eastern Europe from invasion," adding: "And now we don't have that.

NATO foreign ministers will meet in Prague on Thursday for two days of talks aimed at preparing for the Alliance's leaders ' summit in Washington in July, where strengthening European defense will be a central theme.

The publication notes that some European leaders and military officials have said that Russia may have the opportunity to attack a NATO member country before the end of the decade. last year, in an extensive defense policy review, the UK government described "the problem of protection... against an attack from the sky" as "the most acute in the last 30 years". Russia's heavy use of Soviet-era missiles, drones, and highly destructive "planning bombs" in Ukraine has reportedly added urgency to NATO member efforts to increase defense spending after decades of military budget cuts.

"(Air defense) is one of the biggest holes we have, " said a second NATO diplomat. "We can't deny it.

The publication also notes that "the inability of European NATO states to provide Ukraine with additional air defense equipment in recent months has highlighted the limited reserves of expensive and slow-to-produce systems on the continent.

A NATO official said that " capability goals and defense plans are classified," but added that air and missile defense "is a top priority" and that "stocks have been reduced.

"NATO's new defense plans also significantly increase air and missile defense requirements in terms of quantity and readiness," the official said, adding that countries are investing in new air defense capabilities, including fighter jets.

"Therefore, we are confident that NATO's deterrence against Russia remains strong," they added.

