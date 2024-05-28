Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems - Stoltenberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52803 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102206 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145379 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164617 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148199 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111881 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45307 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57497 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95705 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36068 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209686 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235577 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222528 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36068 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111881 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112934 views
Actual
Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems - Stoltenberg

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems - Stoltenberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18925 views

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, and NATO is working with Allies to increase supplies of ammunition, air defense systems, including advanced Patriot systems.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, and there is some progress with its allies. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived on Tuesday at a meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

The most urgent need now is to strengthen air defense. And we are working with our NATO allies, as well as many of them, certainly EU members, to increase the supply of ammunition, air defense systems, and in particular the most advanced Patriot systems. So we have seen some progress. But Ukraine urgently needs more progress and more air defense systems. And this is also the message of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which is meeting today at NATO

- Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General also said that NATO is now working on how the Alliance can coordinate the provision of equipment and training. "We have received a proposal from our Supreme Allied Commander (SACEUR) on how to organize this. Yes, NATO is coordinating support for military equipment and training for Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg expects agreement in July on strengthening NATO's role in supporting Ukraine and multiyear financial pledge27.05.24, 14:18 • 16952 views

Stoltenberg recalled that he also proposed a multi-year financial commitment, "which means that we, as NATO Allies, should agree on a financial commitment to Ukraine for several years to ensure that we prevent gaps and delays, as we have seen recently, and that Ukraine gets predictable, accountable support for the long term." "And that's what they need to prevail as a sovereign, independent nation," the Secretary General pointed out.

"Finally, we are also working with industry to increase production. We've seen some important decisions recently to increase investment and increase production. But we need more, and we are working closely with the transatlantic defense industrial base to increase production," he said.

NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced28.05.24, 09:07 • 23195 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising