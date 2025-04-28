$41.690.00
Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4680 views

British peacekeepers in Ukraine may face human rights lawsuits. The opposition called for consideration of abandoning the ECHR, but the Minister of Defense assured that the norms would be observed.

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

British peacekeepers sent to Ukraine may be held accountable under human rights law. This is reported by The Telegraph, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the opposition Minister of Defense of Great Britain, James Cartlidge, informed the head of the defense department of the Kingdom, John Healey, that the issue of withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) should be considered for the likely dispatch of a contingent to Ukraine. According to him, the Russians may provoke clashes and then seek consideration of human rights cases in London courts.

Healey rejected these calls, ... despite fears that British soldiers could become targets of Russian "law." He also confirmed ... that the British contingent will not be a combat force, but rather will provide training to Ukrainians.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that, according to the British Minister of Defense, compliance with the convention "will not prevent us from achieving our goals."

When the United Kingdom takes military action, it fully complies with British and international law. We will give due consideration to the provisions of the ECHR when developing the details of the "coalition of the willing"

- Healey assured.

The publication notes that British troops are expected to be stationed in western Ukraine, far from the borders, and will mostly conduct training. They will also be protected by Ukraine's airspace and territorial waters.

Recall

A few days ago, British Environment Minister Steve Reed dismissed suggestions that Britain was abandoning plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force. According to him, "all options remain on the table."

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph26.04.25, 06:26 • 28131 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
The Daily Telegraph
John Healey
United Kingdom
Ukraine
