In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

One person died in a UAV attack on the Russian city of Bryansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that several dozen drones were destroyed. At the same time, the attack damaged civilian objects and infrastructure.

As a result of the AFU attack in the city of Bryansk, unfortunately, a civilian was killed, and another resident was wounded. She was promptly taken to the hospital, where she was provided with all the necessary medical assistance - said the governor of the Bryansk region, Oleksandr Bogomaz.

It is indicated that at least 10 explosions rang out over the regional center. The air defense system was working. Eyewitnesses said that they counted from 10 to 15 explosions in the Soviet district of Bryansk. Several cars caught fire in one of the parking lots. A residential building was on fire.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 25, the occupied Crimea was subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents reported explosions in Evpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities.

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones that were allegedly targeting dozens of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Most of the UAVs were shot down in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region – 67 and 29, respectively.

