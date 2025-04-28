In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 3736 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 13589 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 45022 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89192 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 84067 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 62971 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 125075 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 65879 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51694 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51210 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+4°
1.3m/s
49%
761 mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

April 27, 06:14 PM • 19715 views

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 10760 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 8752 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 4726 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 5386 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 125075 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 103521 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 132410 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 182727 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 341274 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 89192 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 39524 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75181 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66192 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 69903 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

During the UAV attack on the Russian city of Bryansk, one person died, another was injured, and there was destruction. Several dozen drones were destroyed, and civilian objects were damaged.

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

One person died in a UAV attack on the Russian city of Bryansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that several dozen drones were destroyed. At the same time, the attack damaged civilian objects and infrastructure.

As a result of the AFU attack in the city of Bryansk, unfortunately, a civilian was killed, and another resident was wounded. She was promptly taken to the hospital, where she was provided with all the necessary medical assistance

- said the governor of the Bryansk region, Oleksandr Bogomaz.

It is indicated that at least 10 explosions rang out over the regional center. The air defense system was working. Eyewitnesses said that they counted from 10 to 15 explosions in the Soviet district of Bryansk. Several cars caught fire in one of the parking lots. A residential building was on fire.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 25, the occupied Crimea was subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents reported explosions in Evpatoria, Yalta, Feodosia and other cities.

On April 9, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced the downing of 158 Ukrainian drones that were allegedly targeting dozens of Russian regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Most of the UAVs were shot down in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region – 67 and 29, respectively.

Unknown drones attacked Lipetsk, Moscow and Rostov regions of Russia: what is known04.04.25, 11:05 • 12700 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Brent
$65.91
Bitcoin
$93,854.90
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,301.77
Ethereum
$1,784.50