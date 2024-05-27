Stoltenberg expects agreement in July on strengthening NATO's role in supporting Ukraine and multiyear financial pledge

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that by the time of the Alliance's summit in Washington, the allies will have agreed to strengthen NATO's role in organizing, securing, planning and delivering supplies to ensure more stable supply flows to Ukraine and will agree on a decision in July. He said this during a speech at a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The NATO Secretary General recalled that he had proposed that the Alliance summit agree on a greater role for NATO in coordinating and providing security assistance and training to Ukraine. "I firmly believe that we need a stronger, stronger institutional structure to support us. Ad hoc, short-term, voluntary announcements are good, but in the long term we need more predictable, stronger support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

I think a bigger NATO role in providing that support is the right thing to agree. And we have received a proposal from SACEUR, NATO Supreme Allied Commander, General Cavoli. Allies are now working on that proposal. And I expect that by the Summit in Washington, we will agree a stronger NATO role in organizing, providing, planning, delivering supplies to ensure more stable flows of supplies to Ukraine - said the NATO Secretary General.

But, in his opinion, to make this truly effective, not only does it require better organization that provides greater accountability, transparency, predictability and delivery, but "it will also require a longer-term financial commitment." "So I can't tell you exactly what the conclusion will be, but I hope that Allies can agree on a multi-year financial commitment because Ukrainians need more long-term knowledge, more predictability for planning and investment to ensure that they have the forces they need to defend themselves against Russian invaders, but also in the future to deter future Russian aggression," Stoltenberg said.

So, what I have suggested for Allies, and I hope that we can agree in July is a stronger organization, a stronger NATO role in providing and coordinating training and support, and a multiyear financial pledge. If we can get this, then we have a more robust foundation for the continued support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg said.

He also indicated that the allies will have a tool to ensure fair burden-sharing when it comes to supplying and supporting Ukraine. "So I'm just counting on your support for stronger, more predictable support for Ukraine, because that's exactly what Ukraine needs," he concluded.

Stoltenberg: it is important to help Ukraine to ensure that it is ready for immediate membership when political conditions are in place