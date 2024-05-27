Stoltenberg: it is important to help Ukraine to ensure that it is ready for immediate membership when political conditions are in place

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33985 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148061 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243316 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164280 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53412 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73192 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109699 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45540 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221174 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 33985 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23601 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29165 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109699 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112391 views
Stoltenberg: it is important to help Ukraine to ensure that it is ready for immediate membership when political conditions are in place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35397 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that it is important to help Ukraine ensure that it is ready for immediate NATO membership when political conditions allow, while considering how to strengthen NATO's role in providing sustained long-term support to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that it is important to assist Ukraine to ensure its readiness for immediate membership when political conditions allow, while considering strengthening NATO's role in providing sustainable long-term support. He said this during a speech at a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday, UNN reports.

On NATO membership. The allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member. But we do not have a consensus on when exactly that would be. In the meantime, I think the important thing is that we put Ukraine a help to ensure that Ukraine will be in a place where, that when the political conditions are in place, Ukraine can become a member immediately

- Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General also touched upon the topic of NATO's greater role in supporting Ukraine.

"If we have a more coherent financial commitment and a bigger role for NATO, I think we would have more accountability, more transparency in what the allies are actually providing to ensure that the burden is shared fairly, and with a fair burden sharing, I think it would be easier to continue this support over time. Nobody can say exactly how long this war will last, but we need to be prepared for a long period of time and to do that we need institutions, mechanisms, including long-term financial commitments and a stronger NATO role to make sure that we can sustain this for a long time," Stoltenberg said.

Previously

NATO Allies agreed to begin planning for long-term military support to Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General's position will give the Alliance a more direct role in coordinating the supply of weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine.

According to the diplomats, under these plans, NATO will take over some of the coordination functions of the US-led Ramstein group. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

