NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6237 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84387 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146198 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172254 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111580 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42745 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61575 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107491 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63467 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220431 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206925 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220040 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6278 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15307 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22177 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107494 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111583 views
Actual
NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced

NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23195 views

NATO foreign ministers will discuss the creation of a €100 billion fund to provide long-term military support to Ukraine when they meet in Prague on May 31, ahead of the July NATO summit in Washington.

NATO foreign ministers are expected to discuss in detail a package of support measures for Ukraine at a meeting in Prague on Friday (May 31) ahead of the July summit of the Alliance in Washington. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv

Details 

Last month, NATO officials proposed to create a fund of 100 billion euros to support military supplies to Ukraine and to move the coordination of Western military support from the Ramstein format to the OF NATO.

The package was originally called a "NATO mission," but is likely to be amended to avoid the potentially misleading term "mission" which could imply an operation on the ground in Ukraine, an idea that has been strongly rejected by many leaders.

It is noted that the creation of such a fund was aimed at protecting Kyiv's long-term support from political changes in NATO governments.  Governments in Europe could follow Hungary and Slovakia's reluctance to support Kyiv, and the US election could bring former Republican President Donald Trump back to the White House, which could jeopardize the flow of arms and other defense equipment.

Kuleba on NATO's €100 billion fund: this initiative has zero chances in the current funding model04.04.24, 21:14 • 64533 views

NATO diplomats hope that this week's meeting in Prague will strengthen their position to make a decision at the summit in Washington. The 32 leaders are expected to approve a significant aid package for Ukraine and discuss Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance.

Several diplomats told Euractiv that NATO ministers will have to answer many difficult questions before agreeing to the fund, including the amount of the contribution for all member states and how it will be used.

“There is no 100 billion euro fund at the moment,” a NATO diplomat told Euractiv, adding that it remains to be seen how much each NATO member will contribute to the fund.

It is unclear whether the calculation will be based on the country's GDP or on its contributions to NATO's general spending budget. 

Von der Leyen calls to prepare the EU for possible war27.05.24, 00:45 • 27298 views

According to the first option, the larger the GDP, the more money a country contributes, which puts the United States far ahead of the rest, and Germany and France far behind. 

Estonia insisted that NATO allies should allocate 0.25% of their GDP to Ukraine to reach a sum of about 100 billion euros.

NATO ministers are also expected to express their views on the duration of the fund and on what it will be spent on in terms of defense equipment. 

Until now, the Western military alliance has not provided direct lethal support to Ukraine, fearing that it would draw it into a direct war against Russia. However, since then, NATO's tone has changed, the newspaper writes.

Now, 32 NATO capitals are considering moving the coordination of bilateral military support for Ukraine into the NATO institutional framework, both on the territory of Ukraine and beyond.

Stoltenberg: we have no plans to deploy NATO troops in Ukraine27.05.24, 18:44 • 25809 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
franceFrance
europeEurope
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising